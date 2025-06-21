Caspian Neighbors Eye $1Billion In Trade, Tapping Industrial & Investment Synergies

Foreign direct investment (FDI) and joint ventures will play a critical role. Azerbaijan's outward FDI stock reached $24.3 billion by the end of 2023, a portion of which could be directed toward Uzbek manufacturing, agribusiness, and textile sectors. Uzbekistan, with ongoing liberalisation reforms and an improving investment climate, offers attractive opportunities for Azerbaijani capital. In parallel, increased Uzbek participation in Azerbaijan's industrial zones, particularly in Alat and Sumgayit...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%