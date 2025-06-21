403
Judge Rules Harvard Can Continue Accepting Foreign Students
(MENAFN) A federal judge on Friday intervened to prevent the Trump administration from stopping Harvard University from hosting international students, preserving the institution’s ability to welcome foreign scholars during the ongoing legal battle.
U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled that Harvard can continue to accept international students while the case remains under review, according to local media reports.
The move comes after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoked Harvard’s participation in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) on May 22. This decision jeopardized the status of roughly 7,000 international students at Harvard, who were at risk of being forced to transfer or face potential deportation.
In response, Harvard filed a lawsuit against the DHS, alleging the move was retaliatory for the university’s refusal to comply with the Trump administration’s demands to overhaul its policies on campus protests, admissions, hiring, and other sensitive matters. Judge Burroughs quickly acted to block the DHS decision shortly after the lawsuit was filed.
This latest ruling follows a series of legal challenges sparked by the Trump administration’s attempts to restrict foreign student access. In early June, President Donald Trump sought to prevent foreign students from entering the U.S. to study at Harvard, citing a separate legal rationale. Once again, Harvard contested the move, and Judge Burroughs issued another temporary injunction.
The ongoing tensions also reflect broader disputes between the administration and the university. The Trump administration, citing conservative criticisms of Harvard’s liberal stance and its handling of anti-Jewish harassment, has slashed more than $2.6 billion in research grants, terminated federal contracts, and even threatened to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status.
