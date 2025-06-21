Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Pushing Region Towards More Escalation - Jordan


2025-06-21 07:03:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, June 21 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi said that the Israeli occupation is pushing the region towards further escalation.
Al-Safadi made the statement late Friday, after chairing the Arab League meeting on a ministerial level, on the sidelines of the 51st session of foreign ministers council of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The Arab states are exerting efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East through joint work, to end the Israeli occupation attacks and resolve the situation diplomatically. (end)
