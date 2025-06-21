CE To Visit Six Greater Bay Area Cities
The visit follows Mr Sam's visit in April this year to Zhuhai, Zhongshan, and Jiangmen, marking a second phase of engagement with mainland cities that are part of the Greater Bay Area.
Mr Sam will hold separate meetings with leaders of Shenzhen, Huizhou, Dongguan, Guangzhou, Zhaoqing, and Foshan, in order to conduct in-depth discussions on further advancing the Greater Bay Area and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation. During the visit, the MSAR Government delegation will also examine local development projects and enterprises engaged in sectors such as technological innovation and energy, to gain insight into the progress of key industries within the Greater Bay Area.
The MSAR Government delegation includes: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive's Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man.
During the Chief Executive's absence from Macao, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will assume the role of acting Chief Executive.
