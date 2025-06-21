Alia Bhatt Says 'Take A Deep Breath, And Enjoy A Moment Of Peace' This World Yoga Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt maintains a perfect physique even after being a mother to an adorable daughter, and one of the secrets to her fitness is yoga.

This International Yoga Day, Alia advised everyone to simply "take a deep breath, and enjoy a moment of peace."

Taking to her X timeline (previously known as Twitter), the 'Highway' actress penned, "Yoga has always been deeply rooted in Indian history, a source of wisdom enriching lives across the world, even today. It's a way of life that cares for our body and mind. This International Yoga Day, let's make a simple promise - take a deep breath, and enjoy a moment of peace."

Another fitness inspiration, Shilpa Shetty also urged everyone to keep practicing yoga, and stay healthy and happy this World Yoga Day.

She took to her IG and dropped a clip of her recent yoga session. In the background, the 'Sukhee' actress was heard saying,“Balance isn't a hidden treasure that can be discovered easily-it's something you create through conscious choices and consistent daily habits. You are the creator of your own life and well-being. Rather than waiting for life to calm down, take charge: shape your routines, set boundaries, and focus on what truly matters. Balance isn't a one-time achievement-it's a continuous journey. As our circumstances and priorities shift, so must we, making ongoing adjustments. Whether it's mind, body, soul-or vata, pitta, kapha-there's nothing more powerful than yoga to restore harmony.”

Talking about the importance of living in the moment, Shilpa added,“So keep practicing yoga, and stay healthy and happy. And always remember: gratitude is the highest form of yoga. Live in the present, stay aware. Wishing you a joyful and mindful International Yoga Day!”

Many other actresses such as Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Neetu Kapoor, Isha Koppikar, Neha Dhupia, Esha Gupta, and Hina Khan also wished the netizens on World Yoga Day.