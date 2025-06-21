Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Barcelona Strengthens Goalkeeping with Joan Garcia’s Major Signing

2025-06-21 06:14:05
(MENAFN) Spanish football powerhouse Barcelona has bolstered its goalkeeping squad with the signing of Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol. The 24-year-old shot-stopper was officially acquired on Friday and penned a long-term deal with the Catalan club that will keep him at Camp Nou until 2031.

While Barcelona confirmed they triggered Garcia’s release clause, reports indicate the deal was sealed for a fee of €25 million (approximately $28.7 million). This high-profile transfer comes as part of the club’s strategy to reinforce its squad for the coming seasons.

“I’m very happy, culers. I’m really looking forward to sharing great moments with you,” Garcia expressed upon completing his move to Barcelona. The Spanish goalkeeper arrives on the back of a stellar performance for his national team, where he claimed a gold medal in men's football at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

