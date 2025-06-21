403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Barcelona Strengthens Goalkeeping with Joan Garcia’s Major Signing
(MENAFN) Spanish football powerhouse Barcelona has bolstered its goalkeeping squad with the signing of Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol. The 24-year-old shot-stopper was officially acquired on Friday and penned a long-term deal with the Catalan club that will keep him at Camp Nou until 2031.
While Barcelona confirmed they triggered Garcia’s release clause, reports indicate the deal was sealed for a fee of €25 million (approximately $28.7 million). This high-profile transfer comes as part of the club’s strategy to reinforce its squad for the coming seasons.
“I’m very happy, culers. I’m really looking forward to sharing great moments with you,” Garcia expressed upon completing his move to Barcelona. The Spanish goalkeeper arrives on the back of a stellar performance for his national team, where he claimed a gold medal in men's football at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
While Barcelona confirmed they triggered Garcia’s release clause, reports indicate the deal was sealed for a fee of €25 million (approximately $28.7 million). This high-profile transfer comes as part of the club’s strategy to reinforce its squad for the coming seasons.
“I’m very happy, culers. I’m really looking forward to sharing great moments with you,” Garcia expressed upon completing his move to Barcelona. The Spanish goalkeeper arrives on the back of a stellar performance for his national team, where he claimed a gold medal in men's football at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment