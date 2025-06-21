Sober.Buzz Goes Global, Launches 'Spreading The Good BUZZ' Podcast July 7

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Podcast, Sober's Online Store that includes the Exclusive Inspirational Collection by Heidi Case and the much-anticipated Public Sale of the $BUZZ Token that begins October 1stall put a Spotlight on the Sober Lifestyle.

AUSTIN, Texas – June 20, 2025 – Sober is a growing global community founded by entrepreneur, investor and recovery advocate Josh Case . Inspired by his own struggle with alcoholism and addiction, Josh has created a community in which addicts support each other in their recovery journeys. Sober is for those in all stages of recovery and for those that love and support them in their recovery journey. This mission has come to life on Sober's most followed social media @SoberBuzzToken on Instagram where the global community is rapidly growing. A significant number of followers and viewers are in the Middle East with Jordan, Lebanon with Turkey making up 35.1%, Jordan 6% and Lebanon 1.8% of the Sober global audience on Instagram.

Josh talking about his addiction.



Josh discussing codependency, expectations, people pleasing and more.



Josh is not unfamiliar with this region of the world with his travels, studies at Brigham Young University for his degree in Geography with a focus on the Middle East and his time as an executive at ENGIE formally GDF Suez who's history has roots back to the planning and construction of Suez Canal. He served as an executive over greenfield development at ENGIE North America a subsidiary of ENGIE ranked 130th on the 2024 Global Fortune 500. Previous to ENGIE he formed a joint venture with Photosol creating Photosol US Renewable Energy which ENGIE ultimately acquired in one of the industry's largest solar, battery storage and company platform merger & acquisition deals in recent years in 2022. Lastly in 2016 as CEO of Energy Capital Group he lead the development of Utah Solar 1 which was acquired by EDF Renewable Energy a subsidiary of Électricité de France ranked #49 on the 2024 Global Fortune 500 and post closing he consulted for EDF for over six years.

Sober has three major initiatives. First, the“Spreading the Good BUZZ” podcast hosted by Josh himself which will debut July 7th, one year and one day from Josh's Sobriety Independence Day, second the Sober online store and lastly setting the public sales date for the $BUZZ token.

The Sober Online Store with custom merchandise including the Exclusive Inspirational Collection by Heidi Case is now live.

On the Sober Podcast Josh will be real and raw talking openly and honestly about his addiction struggles. Josh has been able to overcome his several decades long dependence on alcohol and drugs that damaged his life. Josh will be hosting guests ranging from celebrities, successful entrepreneurs, business owners, executives as well as professionals in the mental health arena specializing in addiction and recovery. Many of these individuals achieved incredible success but lost themselves or someone they loved to addiction. Sober and Guerrilla Marketing Consultants Platinum Podcast team is collaborating on the podcast production, PR and media.

The public sale of The Sober Token $BUZZ will be October 1, 2025. $BUZZ is Sober's utility token on the Ethereum blockchain designed to empower individuals and families affected by addiction. The $BUZZ token will facilitate the“spreading of the good $BUZZ”, help fund sobriety-based philanthropic initiatives while enabling users to engage in a global recovery community via voting on charitable causes, access to virtual, in person events and access to practical premium content designed to support all of us in our recovery together.

For more information about Sober follow us on Instagram , Facebook , X and LinkedIn or to sign up for“Spreading the Good $BUZZ” podcast launch updates visit

Media Contact

Wendy Stevens

...





