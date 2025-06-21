Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Strike Sumy Region Over 60 Times In 24 Hours, Woman Wounded, Homes Damaged

Russians Strike Sumy Region Over 60 Times In 24 Hours, Woman Wounded, Homes Damaged


2025-06-21 06:11:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"A 75-year-old woman was injured in the Sumy community as a result of a UAV attack. During the day, from the morning of June 20 to the morning of June 21, 2025, Russian troops carried out more than 60 shellings of 25 settlements in 10 territorial communities of the region. The most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts," the report said.

As noted, the enemy carried out more than 30 VOG drops from UAVs and up to 10 strikes with guided aerial bombs. The Russians also struck the Sumy region with FPV drones and UAVs.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed. In the Sumy community, the roof and about 20 windows in two 5-story residential buildings were damaged.

Read also: Russia's assault teams become less active in Sumy region – border guards

During the day, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and public organizations from border communities, evacuated 58 people.

During the day, the air raid alert in the region lasted 16 hours and 10 minutes.

As reported by Ukrinform, from the morning of June 19 to the morning of June 20, Russian troops carried out 75 strikes on the Sumy region.

MENAFN21062025000193011044ID1109703823

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search