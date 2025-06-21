Invaders Shell Central Kherson At Night, Injure Woman
"As a result of the 'hits', apartment buildings were damaged. Balconies, walls, roofs were destroyed, and windows were broken. The shells hit several apartments, including one where an 85-year-old woman was staying. She was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. The victim was diagnosed with blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussion, and a leg injury," Prokudin wrote.
Earlier today, the head of the Kherson region reported that over the past day, Kherson and 19 other settlements in the region had been subjected to enemy drone attacks, artillery shelling , and airstrikes.
The Russian military targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the region, damaging two high-rise buildings and 14 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed farm buildings, a garage, and private cars.Read also: Cultural center in Kherson region completely destroyed by drone strike
Seven people were wounded as a result of Russian aggression.
As reported by Ukrinform, the invaders attacked Bilozerka with a drone yesterda , leaving one person wounded.
