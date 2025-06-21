Netherlands Names New Priority In Supporting Ukraine After Delivering F-16S

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He shared this in an interview with Ukrinform .

“I think we are supporting the military in a very broad way. I believe we have delivered almost every weapon system or type of equipment you can think of. If you look at our priorities, we started with helmets and Stinger missiles then Patriots and also elements of the Patriot systems. Then F-16s became the key priority. F-16s remain important because we have delivered all 24 fighter jets, but we also continue delivering ammunition, spare parts, training - everything that's needed. Currently, our new priority is drones, mostly the more sophisticated ones,” he said.

According to the minister, the Netherlands also continues to supply air defense systems, armored vehicles, various types of ammunition, and fuel to Ukraine.

Brekelmans emphasized that the Netherlands provides about €3 to €3.5 billion annually in aid to Ukraine.

“We have committed to maintain this level of support through 2026. We have already pledged that money because we see that Ukraine needs more support right now. In fact, we have already spent 2 billion of the 3.5 billion euros allocated for this year, so we have accelerated our support. Currently, our priorities are drones, air defense, everything related to the F-16s, and maritime security,” he explained.

He also recalled that two weeks ago, the Netherlands announced a €400 million aid package for maritime security, which includes various types of vessels, patrol boats, and other equipment needed for Ukraine to defend its coasts and the Dnipro River.

“Of course, we need to make sure Russia is not able to push through in the South,” the minister added.

Brekelmans also stressed the importance of cybersecurity, pointing out that Russia not only attacks on the battlefield but also uses digital tools.

“So of course, cybersecurity is very important because we see that Russia is attacking not only militarily but also digitally. So, we are supporting Ukraine in this area as well, and we are working together on it. However, I don't share many details about this because we want to avoid giving Russia too much information. It's a continuous cat-and-mouse game, and if they know where we are supporting, that could already be valuable intelligence for them,” the Dutch defense minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine and the Ministry of Justice and Security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands recently signed a memorandum of understanding on protecting critical infrastructure.