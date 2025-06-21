Russia Is Trying To Save Iran's Nuclear Program, Says Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was emphasized by President Volodymyr Zelensky during his address, as reported by Ukrinform with reference to his Telegram channel.

"Russia is now trying to save Iran's nuclear program - there is no other way to interpret their public signals and private activities. When one of their allies loses the ability to export war, Russia suffers and tries to intervene. It's so cynical. And this proves again and again that aggressive regimes cannot be allowed to unite and become partners," he stressed.

The president added that the situation, in which modernized Iranian Shahab missiles and ballistics from North Korea are killing people in Ukraine, shows that global solidarity and global pressure are not enough. According to him, it is necessary to significantly strengthen sanctions and technological cooperation between all those in the world who protect life. He noted that Ukraine agreed on such cooperation during the G7 summit in Canada.

Zelensky noted that this morning he was at the site of a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv. He recalled that the missile passed through all floors to the basement and took the lives of 23 people, and the rescue operation lasted almost 40 hours.

"In total, the Russians killed 30 people and wounded 172 in their massive strike on Ukraine. There was no military sense in this strike, it added absolutely nothing to Russia in military terms. This is deliberate terror, the same thing that Putin's Russian army has been doing everywhere: from Chechnya to Syria. This is the only thing that Putin and his Russia know how to do really well - kill and destroy," the President emphasized.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

He noted that this is precisely the area that unites Russia with regimes such as those currently in Iran and North Korea.

As reported by Ukrinform, 28 people were killed and 140 wounded as a result of a combined attack on Kyiv on June 17.

As of Wednesday, June 18, 207 damaged objects were registered in Kyiv as a result of the massive Russian attack on June 17, 106 of them in the Solomianskyi district.