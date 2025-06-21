Kherson Prepares Civilian Guide On Protection From Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Yurii Antoshchuk, a new media trainer and expert in information and communication Internet technologies, according to Ukrinform.

“On drone attacks in Kherson. I can finally share the completed document with recommendations on how civilians can protect themselves from Russian drone attacks!” Antoshchuk wrote.

According to him, it is a collection of practical tips, recommendations, and approaches on how to protect yourself from Russian drone attacks in urban areas: audio-visual detection of drones, moving on foot and by car, safety at home, actions after a drone strike, etc.

As the expert emphasized, it should be understood that the recommendations do not provide 100% solutions for every situation (which is impossible in wartime), but they can help reduce personal danger.

In addition, the document contains an overview of the general“logic” of target selection by Russian operators, factors that“provoke” Russian attacks, and other related topics directly related to drone danger.

The expert expressed his gratitude to the 34th Separate Brigade of the Ukrainian Marine Corps, as well as to those whom he cannot name, for reviewing the material.

“The document contains a lot of text on the subject, without fluff, and the drawings are purely for illustration, to break up the text and make it more readable,” the expert commented.

He said that he does not have the resources for design or printing recommendations, so he is sharing the materials as they are-in PDF format for downloading and in Google Doc format, which is easier to read on a smartphone.

As reported by Ukrinform, experts had previously published some recommendations on drone safety related to pedestrian safety.