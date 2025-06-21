Mass Draft-Dodging Scheme In Kyiv Sent To Court: Thousands Evade Mobilization For Cash
The investigation revealed that a civilian intermediary acted as the scheme's organizer recruiting clients, collecting necessary documents, and passing them on to officials at the TRC.
The group produced fake military registration documents declaring individuals unfit for service and removing them from the military register.
The price of these services ranged from $2,000 to $15,000.
Despite having been previously suspended for similar offenses, the former head of the military medical commission continued to influence decisions regarding military eligibility.
During searches, law enforcement seized over $1.2 million and €45,000 in cash, 11 luxury vehicles (each worth approximately $100,000), as well as documents and records proving the extensive scale of the corruption network and the illegal removal of individuals from the military register.
The scheme is estimated to have enabled thousands of men to avoid conscription.
As part of the investigation, the SBI reviewed the documents of over 4,000 individuals removed from the register. More than 500 have already been reinstated, and at least 1,000 more cases are under review.
The accused face charges under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: committing a crime by a group of persons by prior agreement, obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, receiving unlawful benefits, and unauthorized interference with information systems.
The maximum penalty is up to 15 years of imprisonment.Read also: SBI uncovers UAH 64M embezzlement scheme in military equipment procuremen
As Ukrinform previously reported, the scheme was initially uncovered in autumn 2024 when Holosiivskyi TRC officials were caught aiding mass draft evasion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment