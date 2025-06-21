Mass Draft-Dodging Scheme In Kyiv Sent To Court: Thousands Evade Mobilization For Cash

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, that was reported by the SBI .

The investigation revealed that a civilian intermediary acted as the scheme's organizer recruiting clients, collecting necessary documents, and passing them on to officials at the TRC.

The group produced fake military registration documents declaring individuals unfit for service and removing them from the military register.

The price of these services ranged from $2,000 to $15,000.

Despite having been previously suspended for similar offenses, the former head of the military medical commission continued to influence decisions regarding military eligibility.

During searches, law enforcement seized over $1.2 million and €45,000 in cash, 11 luxury vehicles (each worth approximately $100,000), as well as documents and records proving the extensive scale of the corruption network and the illegal removal of individuals from the military register.

The scheme is estimated to have enabled thousands of men to avoid conscription.

As part of the investigation, the SBI reviewed the documents of over 4,000 individuals removed from the register. More than 500 have already been reinstated, and at least 1,000 more cases are under review.

The accused face charges under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: committing a crime by a group of persons by prior agreement, obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, receiving unlawful benefits, and unauthorized interference with information systems.

The maximum penalty is up to 15 years of imprisonment.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the scheme was initially uncovered in autumn 2024 when Holosiivskyi TRC officials were caught aiding mass draft evasion.