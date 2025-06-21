Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Launch Airstrikes At Frontline Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region, Causing Destruction

Russians Launch Airstrikes At Frontline Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region, Causing Destruction


2025-06-21 06:11:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian forces dropped two aerial bombs on the village of Zaliznychne in Polohy district. As a result of the attack, a private house and warehouse buildings were destroyed. Fires broke out," the message reads.

Malynivka community also came under attack, suffering 14 airstrikes, including four on the village of Poltavka.

It is noted that there were no civilian casualties.

Read also: Russian drone strike destroys Nova Poshta branch in Zaporizhzhia

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders carried out 410 strikes on 12 populated areas in Zaporizhzhia region. A 62-year-old man was injured in an enemy attack on Polohy district.

MENAFN21062025000193011044ID1109703804

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search