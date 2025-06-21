Russians Launch Airstrikes At Frontline Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region, Causing Destruction
"Russian forces dropped two aerial bombs on the village of Zaliznychne in Polohy district. As a result of the attack, a private house and warehouse buildings were destroyed. Fires broke out," the message reads.
Malynivka community also came under attack, suffering 14 airstrikes, including four on the village of Poltavka.
It is noted that there were no civilian casualties.Read also: Russian drone strike destroys Nova Poshta branch in Zaporizhzhia
As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders carried out 410 strikes on 12 populated areas in Zaporizhzhia region. A 62-year-old man was injured in an enemy attack on Polohy district.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment