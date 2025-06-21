Russians Launch Airstrikes At Frontline Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region, Causing Destruction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian forces dropped two aerial bombs on the village of Zaliznychne in Polohy district. As a result of the attack, a private house and warehouse buildings were destroyed. Fires broke out," the message reads.

Malynivka community also came under attack, suffering 14 airstrikes, including four on the village of Poltavka.

It is noted that there were no civilian casualties.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders carried out 410 strikes on 12 populated areas in Zaporizhzhia region. A 62-year-old man was injured in an enemy attack on Polohy district.