EC Refuses To Share CCTV Footage, Cites Privacy Laws After Rahul Gandhi's Rigging Charge: Reports

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reportedly declined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's demand to release CCTV footage of polling booths in Maharashtra, citing privacy concerns and legal limitations. The footage in question pertains to the webcasting from polling stations during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi vs Election Commission

The move follows a sharp attack by Gandhi, who accused the Commission of avoiding accountability.“Dear EC, you are a Constitutional body. Releasing unsigned, evasive notes to intermediaries is not the way to respond to serious questions,” Gandhi posted on social media.

He had demanded that the ECI release“all post-5pm CCTV footage from Maharashtra polling booths” and publish consolidated, digital, machine-readable voter rolls for the recent Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, including Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi's allegations

Gandhi, currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had earlier alleged a five-step rigging process involving fake voters, bloated turnout figures, and selective tampering, which he warned could repeat in the upcoming Bihar elections. He called the alleged manipulation a form of“match-fixing” that threatened the credibility of Indian democracy.

The ECI, in its earlier response, had dismissed Gandhi's charges as“unsubstantiated allegations” and“completely absurd.” It referred to its December 24, 2024, communication to the Indian National Congress, made public on its website, in which it claimed all necessary facts had already been shared.

“It appears that all these facts are being ignored while raising such issues again and again,” the Commission had said, accusing Gandhi of“disrespect towards law” and attempting to mislead the public.

As of now, the Commission has not directly responded to Gandhi's latest call for transparency. However, it maintains that releasing CCTV footage from polling booths would violate voter privacy and contravene existing legal provisions.