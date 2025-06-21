Police Reveal Data On Declared Weapons In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by the Communications Department of Kyiv region police.

"As of June 18, 2025, since the start of the declaration process, 853 individuals have contacted Kyiv region police and declared 762 firearms, specifically: 292 automatic weapons, 65 rifled carbines and rifles, five combined firearms, 363 smoothbore shotguns, 37 pistols and revolvers, along with 209,520 rounds of ammunition," the press service stated.

According to Kyiv region police, in addition to declared items, people have voluntarily surrendered the following without formal declaration: five automatic weapons, five rifled carbines and rifles, 14 smoothbore shotguns, 19 pistols and revolvers, 4,470 rounds of ammunition.

As previously reported, by May 22, 2025, more than 7,400 firearms had been declared to the police across Ukraine since the start of the declaration process.