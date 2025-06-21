Police Reveal Data On Declared Weapons In Kyiv Region
"As of June 18, 2025, since the start of the declaration process, 853 individuals have contacted Kyiv region police and declared 762 firearms, specifically: 292 automatic weapons, 65 rifled carbines and rifles, five combined firearms, 363 smoothbore shotguns, 37 pistols and revolvers, along with 209,520 rounds of ammunition," the press service stated.
According to Kyiv region police, in addition to declared items, people have voluntarily surrendered the following without formal declaration: five automatic weapons, five rifled carbines and rifles, 14 smoothbore shotguns, 19 pistols and revolvers, 4,470 rounds of ammunition.Read also: Declaring found or acquired firearms made simple – National Police
As previously reported, by May 22, 2025, more than 7,400 firearms had been declared to the police across Ukraine since the start of the declaration process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment