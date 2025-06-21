Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ananya Panday Pens Heartfelt Note For Mom Bhavana, Calls Her 'Twin' In Adorable Post

Ananya Panday Pens Heartfelt Note For Mom Bhavana, Calls Her 'Twin' In Adorable Post


2025-06-21 06:11:07
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The adorable bond between Ananya Panday and her mother Bhavana Pandey was on full display today as the actress marked her "mama's" birthday with a touching post.

To celebrate the occasion, the 'Call Me Bae' actress took to Instagram to share a series of throwback pictures and videos that captured cute and funny moments from her childhood with her mother.

In one of the videos, a young Ananya is seen making silly faces with Bhavana, possibly recorded by her father, actor Chunky Panday. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday, Mama. Thanks for passing on all the fun (and crazy)."In another video, little Ananya answers her dad's question, "Who do you love the most in the world?" Without hesitation, she says, "Mumma." When he asks, "Next?" she replies, "Nobody."The post ends with a collage of Bhavana's solo pictures. Ananya wrote alongside it, "Kisses to you, twin (I'd like to believe)."On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2. The film, based on real events following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

Ananya plays a young law student who supports Kumar's character in his fight for justice.

The movie, produced by Dharma Productions, performed well at the box office and is now streaming on JioHotstar.

MENAFN21062025007385015968ID1109703800

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search