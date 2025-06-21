North Korea To Send 25,000 Workers To Russia's Drone Factory - Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Japanese broadcaster NHK , citing its own diplomatic sources in the West and in Russia, Ukrinform reports.

The plant in question is located in the Alabuga special economic zone in the Russian republic of Tatarstan. According to sources, a total of 25,000 workers from North Korea will be dispatched there.

The media outlet notes that military cooperation between Russia and North Korea continues to deepen as Russia increases its production of drones amid its invasion of Ukraine. North Korea, meanwhile, aims to strengthen its military. The two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty last June that requires each side to provide military assistance in case of contingency.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday, after which Kim promised to send 6,000 military engineers and construction troops to Russia's Kursk region.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the HUR defense agency, recently said Russia has agreed to create facilities in North Korea to produce the Russian variant of the Iranian Shahed-136 attack drones.

