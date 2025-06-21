Xi To Putin: Use Of Force Wrong Way To Settle Disputes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry released following the call, Ukrinform reports.

The foreign ministry noted that during the conversation, Xi expressed China's position to Putin on the Iranian-Israeli confrontation and put forward four proposals for reducing tensions, with the first point being a ceasefire.

"The use of force is not the right way to resolve international disputes, as it will only increase hate and conflicts," the Chinese leader said.

According to Xi, the parties to the conflict, primarily Israel, should cease fire as soon as possible to avoid further escalation and prevent it from escalating into a full-scale war.

As the second point, the Chinese leader called for ensuring the safety of the civilian population, which is a red line in military conflicts that cannot be crossed under any circumstances, while the indiscriminate use of force is unacceptable.

“The parties to the conflict must strictly abide by international law and resolutely avoid causing harm to civilians,” he noted.

The next two points in the Chinese leader's proposal concern the need for dialogue and negotiations as the only correct path to lasting peace, as well as the requirement for the international community to promote peace in the Middle East.

"Xi Jinping stressed that China is ready to continue to strengthen communication and coordination with all parties, join forces, uphold justice, and play a constructive role in restoring peace in the Middle East," the Chinese Foreign Ministry added.

The Chinese leader has repeatedly made similar proposals to Vladimir Putin in the context of ending the Russo-Ukrainian war, to which the Russian dictator has always agreed. However, within a few hours, Russia would launch increasingly massive and deadly strikes on Ukrainian cities, while Beijing turned a blind eye to how Putin disregarded the Chinese leader's proposals, acting in complete opposition to those.

As Ukrinform reported, the Kremlin said that on Thursday, June 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a phone call.