Sanctions By Ukraine, Partners Against Russia Should Be 100% Aligned - Zelensky
"I held a meeting on sanction policy and our partners of sanctions and other restrictive measures against Russia. We agreed specific decisions. The first one is to synchronize sanctions by our country and partners by 100 percent," he wrote.
Zelensky stressed that the EU sanctions and those by other global actors should also be fully confirmed by Ukraine's own national sanction decisions.Read also: EU considering moving EUR 200B in frozen Russian assets to riskier investment fund – Politico
"Second, we continue the pressure policy on the Russian tanker fleet. Tasks to expand sanctions on the captains from that fleet, as well as the Russian terminals unloading oil. The corresponding decisions should also be aligned with partners," he said.
The president noted that the facts are recorded that the same oil tankers are used by both Russia and Iran to fuel war. According to Zelensky, Ukraine is working separately to impose sanctions against gas pipelines that Russians expect to utilize for their projects.
"Third, we have looked into new areas of sanctions to hamper Russia's ability to make this war longer,” he wrote.Read also: Australia imposes sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, in first
Zelensky added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, intelligence agencies, and the National Bank should deliver more tangible results in terms of sanction pressure on Russia and its accomplices.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the New Zealand government has announced new restrictions on Russian and Belarusian enterprises and citizens, as well four DPRK citizens and two Iranians, involved in supporting the Russian war against Ukraine.
