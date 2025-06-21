Financial Advisor Shares Mantra To Save 95% Income: '...Never Let My Lifestyle'
Shrivastava began his professional journey on a modest monthly salary of ₹10,000. Residing with his parents, using a second-hand mobile phone, and sticking to home-cooked meals, he still managed to set aside ₹1,000– ₹2,000 every month. With no debt and a simple lifestyle, he built strong saving habits early on.
His financial trajectory changed significantly when he landed a corporate role offering an annual package of ₹50 lakh. However, rather than increasing his spending in line with his income, Shrivastava maintained his frugal lifestyle. He continued to live debt-free and reportedly saved ₹20 lakh annually, directing most of it into high-growth investments. As those investments began yielding passive income, his journey toward financial independence accelerated.
Now a family man based in a high-cost city and travelling internationally, Shrivastava claims he still manages to save 95 per cent of his income. He attributes this to one steadfast principle:“Don't buy something once unless you can afford to buy it twice.”
“This mindset is non-negotiable unless it is an investment in upskilling,” he wrote in his now-viral post.
Shrivastava clarified that his approach to personal finance was not about austerity, but about conscious, values-based decisions.“Most people give in to lifestyle inflation when their income goes up. But I never let my lifestyle inflate faster than my income,” he added.
His post resonated widely, with many praising his financial discipline and long-term thinking. However, others pointed out that such a high savings rate might be unrealistic for many Indians facing stagnant wages and the rising cost of living.
Still, the overarching message struck a chord. Many users shared their own experiences with impulse purchases and debt traps, highlighting the importance of financial literacy and restraint from an early age.
Shrivastava concluded his post with a clear message: build wealth not by chasing trends but through steady, mindful financial habits.“Save, invest, and live below your means-even when you start making more. That's how you win long-term,” he wrote.
