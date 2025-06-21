Russia Handing Ukraine Bodies Of Own Soldiers Interior Minister Presents Evidence
According to the minister, the Russians are turning the repatriation of the bodies into a tool of manipulation and pressure and deliberately complicating Ukraine's effort to identify these bodies by mixing the bodies of Russian troops with those of Ukrainians.
"We have the facts. We have identified soldiers and officers whom their 'homeland' doesn't need. Corpse No. 192/25. Wearing a uniform of the Russian Armed Forces, holding a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, a military ID, a serviceman certificate No. 1252, extracts from the order of unit 52 commander of Dec 26, 2023, and badge with the inscription: 'RUSSIAN ARMED FORCES MT-146004'. The person has been identified: Bugaev, Alexander Viktorovich, born in 1974, a serviceman with the 1st battalion, 39th separate guards motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation (military unit 35390)," the minister said.
According to Klymenko, his relatives started the search in late March after he went missing in the Novomykhailivka area, Donetsk region.
