Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Handing Ukraine Bodies Of Own Soldiers Interior Minister Presents Evidence

Russia Handing Ukraine Bodies Of Own Soldiers Interior Minister Presents Evidence


2025-06-21 06:10:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Among the photos he published on Telegram are photos of a "military ID" and an extract from the order of a military unit commander related to one of the Russians who was killed in action, Ukrinform reports.

According to the minister, the Russians are turning the repatriation of the bodies into a tool of manipulation and pressure and deliberately complicating Ukraine's effort to identify these bodies by mixing the bodies of Russian troops with those of Ukrainians.



 Read also: Bodies of 1,245 fallen Ukrainians repatriated to Ukrain

"We have the facts. We have identified soldiers and officers whom their 'homeland' doesn't need. Corpse No. 192/25. Wearing a uniform of the Russian Armed Forces, holding a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, a military ID, a serviceman certificate No. 1252, extracts from the order of unit 52 commander of Dec 26, 2023, and badge with the inscription: 'RUSSIAN ARMED FORCES MT-146004'. The person has been identified: Bugaev, Alexander Viktorovich, born in 1974, a serviceman with the 1st battalion, 39th separate guards motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation (military unit 35390)," the minister said.

According to Klymenko, his relatives started the search in late March after he went missing in the Novomykhailivka area, Donetsk region.

MENAFN21062025000193011044ID1109703790

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search