Mass Events Banned In Poltava Region On June 24 Over Strike Threat
He noted that the reason for this was a decision by the Poltava Region Defense Council, enacted by order of the head of the Regional State Administration, to ban mass events from June 18 to 24, 2025.
“This decision was made due to the increased likelihood of air strikes on targets in Poltava and the surrounding area,” the post said.
Malko also said that the event, which was to take place on June 22 at School No. 35, has been tentatively postponed to June 28.Read also: Russia's aerial attack on Poltava region leaves homes, energy infrastructure damaged
The online publication Poltava region confirms the information about the ban on mass events, citing sources in the regional administration. It is noted that the restrictions apply to festive events in cultural institutions, concerts, sports competitions and outdoor activities, as well as any other public gatherings involving large crowds of people.
As reported, on the night of June 15, the Russian army carried out a massive combined attack on the Poltava region , damaging energy and civilian infrastructure.
