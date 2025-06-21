216 Sites Damaged In Kyiv After Massive Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , citing Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vyacheslav Nepop.

According to Nepop,“as a result of the enemy's combined attack on the capital on June 17, 111 objects were damaged in the Solomianskyi district, and 216 in total across the city.”

Kyiv residents whose property was damaged or destroyed during the enemy attack on June 17 submitted 296 applications to the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property for compensation under the state program“eRecovery.” Of these, 119 were for damaged residential properties in the Solomianskyi district.

"People whose apartments were damaged as a result of the Russian Federation's military aggression can receive up to UAH 350,000 in compensation from the state. For damaged private houses, the maximum compensation is UAH 500,000. These funds can be used for building materials or repair services. A total of 296 families in the capital have applied for such assistance under the“eReconstruction” program," Nepop commented.

To receive compensation for damaged property, you must: submit a notification and application via the Diia app or portal (or through the Administrative Services Center); open an e-Restoration account with a bank participating in the program; wait for the commission's decision after the inspection of your home.

The results are sent to the Diia app or by email, depending on how the application was submitted. Details can be found at the link .

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasized that the home must be entered in the State Register of Property Rights. If not, you must contact the ASC or a notary for registration.

The deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration reminded that victims can also receive financial assistance from the city budget.

“The city is not standing aside: we are with those who have suffered from the military aggression of the Russian Federation. At such moments, it is most important for people to feel support and know that they are not alone,” Nepop emphasized.

Sports school indamaged in Russian attack, 80% of windows destroyed

According to him, a one-time payment of 40,000 hryvnia from the city budget will be provided to those who need urgent temporary relocation due to damage or destruction of their homes. Those who are forced to temporarily relocate can receive monthly assistance of 20,000 hryvnia (for up to 12 months). And another one-time payment of 10,000 hryvnia will be provided under the city program“Care. Towards Kyiv residents.”

As reported by Ukrinform, 28 people were killed as a result of the Russian combined attack on Kyiv on June 17.