Massive Russian Attack Repelled: Dozens Of Vehicles, Troops Eliminated On Eastern Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group (OTG) posted a video of the battle on Telegram .

"On June 17, in the area of responsibility of the Luhansk OTG, the enemy had been carrying out assault operations for nearly three hours using armored vehicles and motorcycles," the statement said.

Thanks to coordinated actions by the Ukrainian units, the attack was successfully repelled.

In addition to the destroyed equipment, five more armored vehicles were damaged, while Russian manpower losses amounted to 78 soldiers.

Commander of Russian motorized rifle regiment eliminated in Sumy region

As previously reported, over 160 combat engagements took place on the front line in the past 24 hours, with nearly a third of them occurring near Pokrovsk. Russian forces are currently attempting to break through to Kostiantynivka via the Pokrovsk – Kostiantynivka highway, where fierce fighting is ongoing.