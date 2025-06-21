Netherlands' DM: Strengthening Of Russia's Position In Ukraine Poses Greater Threat To NATO

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made this statement in an interview with Ukrinfor .

Brekelmans noted that three key topics should be discussed at the NATO summit in The Hague, one of which is the necessity of supporting Ukraine.

"I think there are three important topics. First, of course, is a new defense investment pledge. It is very likely that NATO will decide on a new goal of 3.5% for core defense and 1.5% for defense-related expenditures, making 5% in total. We argue that support for Ukraine should also be part of this 3.5% core defense because, of course, we see that our security is very much connected and interrelated - if Russia is able to strengthen its position in Ukraine, then it poses a bigger threat to NATO, and vice versa," he said.

The second important issue, according to the Dutch minister, is the defense industry.

"It's about stimulating the defense industry in Europe, and of course, that includes Ukraine because there is a lot of potential to invest in Ukraine and its industry, with many opportunities to scale up. So, that will be an important topic," he noted.

"Third, of course, is our unwavering support for Ukraine. I think quite a few allies will make strong statements, and hopefully, we will also announce some further support packages for Ukraine. So, those are the three priorities for me, and I think it's going to be a historic and successful summit," Brekelmans said, expressing the view that this will be a historic and successful summit.

He also recalled that at the last NATO summit, all 32 member countries agreed on a joint statement declaring that Ukraine's path to membership is irreversible.

“I think that is a very strong statement, and I believe we should stick to it. However, how fast this progress can be made depends on a few things. One is the war that is taking place and how it is evolving - whether there will be a ceasefire or even a peace agreement or not. But, of course, it also depends on how the 32 allies view this. It's no secret that the current US administration is more critical of this than the previous one. So, for now, I think it is important that, on the one hand, we stick to the conclusion we made last time, and on the other hand, on a very practical level, keep working with the Ukrainian military and Ukrainian institutions to further develop towards NATO standards,” the Dutch Defense Minister said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the NATO summit in The Hague will take place on June 24–25. Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that Ukraine had been invited to participate in the meeting.