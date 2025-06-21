Another Group Of Ukrainian Servicemen Returns From Russian Captivity Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state reported this on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

"Our people are returning home from Russian captivity. These are warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. Most of them had been held captive since 2022. They are defenders of Ukraine who fought in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions. We are working to bring our people back. I thank everyone who helps make these exchanges possible," Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized: "Our goal is to free every single one of them."

As previously reported by Ukrinform, last week Ukraine and Russia conducted four prisoner exchanges. Among those released were soldiers who had been held in Russian captivity since 2022, including those previously listed as missing.