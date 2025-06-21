Sports School In Kyiv Damaged In Russian Attack, 80% Of Windows Destroyed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , citing Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondriyevskyi.

In the near future, the municipal enterprise Kyivexpertiza will calculate the damage caused to the educational institution. After that, the issue of allocating funds from the city's reserve fund for restoration work will be considered.

According to Mondriyevskyi, the sports lyceum is one of the key institutions of specialized sports education, which trains future champions and needs proper support.

The lyceum has 279 students and 186 specialists.

A phased project for the restoration of the lyceum has been developed. As Mondriyevskyi emphasized, it allows for effective planning of expenditures and systematic modernization.

In 2025, approximately 30 million hryvnias in funding is planned for the restoration of the lyceum.

In 2024, the major renovation of the shelter was completed. According to Mondriyevskyi, this was critically important, as most students attend the lyceum as boarders.

The shelter provides sleeping accommodations, two days' worth of water reserves, and can accommodate over 800 people.

The lyceum's educational and sports facilities include seven sports halls, educational buildings, two dormitories, a food service facility with a dining hall, and utility rooms.

A major renovation of the food service facility began in 2021, but further implementation was suspended with the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. By that time, energy efficiency measures had been implemented: the facade and roof were insulated, windows were replaced, the foundations were waterproofed, and the water supply and heating networks, which had not been updated since construction and had reached the end of their service life, were renovated. A power cable was also laid and a generator was connected to ensure uninterrupted food preparation.

In 2025, a major renovation of the dining room, production, technical, and storage facilities is planned, along with the installation of new modern equipment. Mondriyevskyi emphasized that this will not only allow for the efficient use of energy resources, but also improve the quality of the five daily meals provided to students. More than 26 million hryvnia has been allocated for this purpose. An additional 9.5 million hryvnias are needed due to the high cost of equipment from leading European manufacturers.

During the preparation stage for public procurement procedures, waterproofing work on the dormitory roof and fire safety measures were partially completed at a cost of over 2.7 million hryvnias in 2024.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of Wednesday, June 18, 207 damaged objects were registered in Kyiv as a result of the massive Russian attack on June 17, 106 of them in the Solomianskyi district .

Photo: Kyiv City State Administration