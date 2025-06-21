Russian Drone Hits Official Vehicle In Kherson Region, One Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“At around 8:30 a.m., Russian troops attacked a service vehicle belonging to the Bilozerka SMA with a drone,” the report said.

The attack damaged the vehicle and injured a 46-year-old employee. He was hospitalized with blast trauma and concussion.

The RMA also reports that two residents of the Bilozerka community who were injured by Russian shelling on June 17 were taken to the hospital. A 33-year-old resident of Myrolyubivka and a 64-year-old resident of Bilozerka suffered blast injuries and concussions. Both victims were hospitalized.

In addition, the RMA reported that medical assistance was needed for a resident of Bilozerka, near whose house a Russian shell“flew” the night before. Due to enemy shelling, the 64-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, concussion, and brain contusion. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.

The RMA published photos of the consequences of the Russian night shelling of Bilozerka. In addition to the emergency services base, private houses and a pharmacy were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled an emergency medical aid station in the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region , with artillery overnight.