Zelensky Honors Victims Of Russian Strike On Building In Kyiv

“Today, I visited the site where a Russian high-explosive missile struck a high-rise building in Kyiv. I paid tribute to the victims. This despicable strike on the building in the middle of the night took the lives of 23 civilians. My condolences to their families and loved ones. All those affected continue to receive assistance,” Zelensky said.

He noted that this shelling is a reminder to the world that Russia rejects a ceasefire and chooses murder.

“I am grateful to all our partners who understand that Ukraine must become stronger every day. I am grateful to everyone who is ready to put pressure on Moscow so that they feel the real cost of war,” the President said.

According to the website of the President of Ukraine , Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported to the President that search operations had been completed at the site of the shelling. More than 400 rescuers and more than 200 pieces of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack. According to him, 500 residents have applied for documentation of the loss of their homes.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that more than 1,000 people had turned to the district headquarters for help. They are being provided with all the necessary support.

Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba reported that a technical inspection of the building is currently underway. If major reconstruction is impossible, people will receive compensation for their destroyed homes.

On the night of June 17, Russia launched a combined massive strike on Ukraine, using 440 Shahed drones and 32 missiles. The attack damaged buildings in eight districts of Kyiv.

As reported by Ukrinform, 28 people were killed and 140 were injured as a result of the combined attack on Kyiv on June 17.

