Anti-Drone Nets Installed On Roads In Sumy Border Communities

2025-06-21 06:10:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“We are closing the roads of Sumy region from enemy eyes – we continue to cover them with anti-drone nets. Work is continuing in specific areas, particularly in border communities, where the enemy continues to attack,” the statement said.

As noted, such shelters complicate enemy aerial reconnaissance and protect against drones. This is another important step for the safety of people and the preservation of logistics, the Regional State Administration noted.

Read also: Commander of Russian motorized rifle regiment eliminated in Sumy region

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, Russian troops carried out nearly 60 shelling attacks on 28 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy region . There is damage to buildings, but no human casualties.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration

