Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Argentine Intelligence Exposes Russian Spies

Argentine Intelligence Exposes Russian Spies


2025-06-21 06:10:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by La Derecha Diario , Ukrinform saw.

The inquiry targeted an organization called "La Compañía", associated with the late Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, and with the so-called "Lakhta Project", known for its global disinformation campaigns.

According to the report, the spy group, tasked with pursuing the Kremlin's geopolitical interests, was engaged in disinformation campaigns and manipulation of public opinion.

Read also: French ex-intel official: foreign spies may be behind power grid sabotage

The main task of the cell was to run disinformation and influence campaigns targeting Argentina. The group members would produce and circulate content across social media, and attempt to influence the activities of local public organizations, foundations, and non-governmental organizations.

"La Compañía's objective is to form a group of individuals loyal to Russia's interests," stated an official release.

According to Argentine intelligence, this scheme involved a Russian citizen, Lev Andryashvili, who resides in Argentina. He was responsible for financing the network and developing ties with local activists. His accomplice was his spouse, Irina Yakovenko, also a Russian national and resident of Argentina.

The investigation is currently ongoing. It is reported that other individuals may also be involved.

Read also: SBU exposes Russian spy over helping Russia plan attacks on military airfields

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia had been using Brazil for years as a training ground for its intelligence assets, who spied on Western countries using false identities.

CNN also wrote, citing sources, that Russia is viewing negotiations with the Trump administration on restoring its diplomatic presence in the U.S. as an opportunity to restore its spy network in the West.

MENAFN21062025000193011044ID1109703769

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search