Russian Drone Attacks 84-Year-Old Woman In Kherson
“An 84-year-old woman from Kherson sought medical help,” the report said.
As noted, she was attacked by an enemy drone in the Korabelny district in the morning. The victim suffered an explosive injury, concussion, acute stress reaction, hypertensive crisis, and a shrapnel wound to her left forearm.Read also: Russians shell Kherson region throughout day, injuring eight people
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian military personnel are boasting about their drone attacks on civilians in Kherson , posting videos on Telegram channels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment