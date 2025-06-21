Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Attacks 84-Year-Old Woman In Kherson

2025-06-21 06:10:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration .

“An 84-year-old woman from Kherson sought medical help,” the report said.

As noted, she was attacked by an enemy drone in the Korabelny district in the morning. The victim suffered an explosive injury, concussion, acute stress reaction, hypertensive crisis, and a shrapnel wound to her left forearm.

Read also: Russians shell Kherson region throughout day, injuring eight people

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian military personnel are boasting about their drone attacks on civilians in Kherson , posting videos on Telegram channels.

