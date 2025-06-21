Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Snubbing 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal For Past 100 Days - MFA Ukraine

Russia Snubbing 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal For Past 100 Days - MFA Ukraine


2025-06-21 06:10:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha via X, Ukrinform reports.

“It has been exactly 100 days since Ukraine unconditionally accepted the US peace proposal to completely cease fire, put an end to the killing, and move forward with a genuine peace process,” the Foreign Minister noted.

Sybiha stressed Ukraine's commitment to peace, while, unfortunately, Russia continues to choose war, disregarding U.S. efforts to stop the killings.

Read also: Sybiha on Russia's attack on Ukraine: Putin wants to make G7 leaders look wea

“It is time to act now and force Russia to peace. Peace through strength, increased sanctions, and enhanced capabilities for Ukraine,” the minister urged.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the negotiations in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), the American and Ukrainian delegations agreed to develop measures to implement the agreements reached between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky on the ban on strikes on energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine.

Read also: Barrot's advice to Kremlin: Start establishing peace with Ukraine

Russia is yet to respond to the constructive proposals for a ceasefire put forward by Ukraine in Istanbul, instead resorting to ultimatums, Minister Sybiha noted.

MENAFN21062025000193011044ID1109703767

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search