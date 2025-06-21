Blasts Heard In Sevastopol Last Night - Local Reports

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

"There were three explosions: two weak, one very loud, sounded like an impact. They say that the loud explosion occurred in the area of ​​Cape Fiolent. The consequences remain unclear," the report says.

It is also reported that an air alert was heard in the military units across Sevastopol. A fighter jet took off from the Belbek airfield.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that a series of powerful explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of June 13, and local residents wrote on social media of a drone attack and activated air defenses.

