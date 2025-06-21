New Zealand Imposes Sanctions Against Citizens Of Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Iran

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to a statement by the New Zealand Foreign Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

The new sanctions have been imposed against 18 individuals and legal entities affiliated with the Russian defense industry, companies and citizens, as well as several accomplices of the aggressor state from North Korea, Iran and Belarus.

Wellington also imposed restrictions on 27 vessels from the Russian shadow fleet.

Among the Russian entities that have been sanctioned are enterprises in the aviation sector, in particular Aeroscan, a commercial operator of unmanned aircraft systems, the Yakovlev Design Bureau, the developer and manufacturer of combat aircraft, as well as the largest Russian manufacturer of automatic weapons and ammunition, the Kalashnikov Concern.

Since March 2022, New Zealand has imposed restrictions against Russian entities and individuals and foreign legal entities and persons more than 35 times for participating in or supporting Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

To date, various types of New Zealand bans, including trade and financial ones, have been applied to more than 1,800 thousand Russians, including Russian leader Vladimir Putin, members of the government, the leadership of the Russian Security Council, State Duma and Federation Council deputies, governors and Russian-appointed "leaders" in the occupied Ukrainian territories. New Zealand has imposed sanctions on about 400 Russian companies, 20 financial institutions, including Russia's Central Bank, and 37 propaganda media companies and journalists.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Australia has imposed sanctions on 60 vessels from the Russian tanker fleet. In total, the country has introduced more than 1,400 sanctions against Russia.