New Zealand Imposes Sanctions Against Citizens Of Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Iran
The new sanctions have been imposed against 18 individuals and legal entities affiliated with the Russian defense industry, companies and citizens, as well as several accomplices of the aggressor state from North Korea, Iran and Belarus.
Wellington also imposed restrictions on 27 vessels from the Russian shadow fleet.Read also: New Zealand volunteer killed in Ukraine war
Among the Russian entities that have been sanctioned are enterprises in the aviation sector, in particular Aeroscan, a commercial operator of unmanned aircraft systems, the Yakovlev Design Bureau, the developer and manufacturer of combat aircraft, as well as the largest Russian manufacturer of automatic weapons and ammunition, the Kalashnikov Concern.
Since March 2022, New Zealand has imposed restrictions against Russian entities and individuals and foreign legal entities and persons more than 35 times for participating in or supporting Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
To date, various types of New Zealand bans, including trade and financial ones, have been applied to more than 1,800 thousand Russians, including Russian leader Vladimir Putin, members of the government, the leadership of the Russian Security Council, State Duma and Federation Council deputies, governors and Russian-appointed "leaders" in the occupied Ukrainian territories. New Zealand has imposed sanctions on about 400 Russian companies, 20 financial institutions, including Russia's Central Bank, and 37 propaganda media companies and journalists.Read also: Canada adds over 100 individuals and entities to Russian sanctions list
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Australia has imposed sanctions on 60 vessels from the Russian tanker fleet. In total, the country has introduced more than 1,400 sanctions against Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment