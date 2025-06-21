Ukraine's Air Defense Intercepts 88 Of 104 Russian Drones Overnight Thu
According to the statement, since 21:00 on Wednesday, June 18, Russian invaders have launched 104 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy UAVs of various types from Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.Read also: Russian soldier surrenders to Ukrainian drone, video shows
The air raid was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.
As of 08:30 on Thursday, in the north, east, south, and center of the country, air defenses have shot down 40 enemy targets while another 48 were lost from radar or suppressed by electronic warfare.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, explosions were heard amid an air raid alert in Zaporizhzhia.
