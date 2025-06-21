Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's Air Defense Intercepts 88 Of 104 Russian Drones Overnight Thu

Ukraine's Air Defense Intercepts 88 Of 104 Russian Drones Overnight Thu


2025-06-21 06:10:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

According to the statement, since 21:00 on Wednesday, June 18, Russian invaders have launched 104 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy UAVs of various types from Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Read also: Russian soldier surrenders to Ukrainian drone, video shows

The air raid was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

As of 08:30 on Thursday, in the north, east, south, and center of the country, air defenses have shot down 40 enemy targets while another 48 were lost from radar or suppressed by electronic warfare.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, explosions were heard amid an air raid alert in Zaporizhzhia.

MENAFN21062025000193011044ID1109703761

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search