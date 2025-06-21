War Update: 163 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Nearly Third In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , with operational information as of 08:00 on Thursday, June 19, as cited by Ukrinform.

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment, actively degrading Russia's offensive capabilities deep in its rear.

According to updated data, Russian forces launched 40 airstrikes across Ukraine yesterday, deploying 58 guided aerial bombs.

The enemy also launched 3,269 kamikaze drone attacks, conducted 5,111 artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 99 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Airstrikes targeted areas such as Lobanivka (Kharkiv region), Novodarivka (Donetsk region), Olhivske, Huliaipole, Novodarivka, and Malynivka (Zaporizhzhia region), and Lvove (Kherson region).

Ukrainian Air Force, missile forces, and artillery struck 18 enemy targets within one day, including 16 clusters of personnel and equipment, one artillery system, and one command post.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , 29 combat engagements occurred over the past day. In these sectors of the front, Russian forces carried out nine airstrikes, including the use of 19 guided bombs, and conducted 205 artillery shellings, one of which was with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , the enemy conducted eight assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Kamianka, Lyptsi, and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk sector , two enemy attacks toward Stepova Novoselivka and near Zahryzove were repelled.

In the Lyman sector , Russians forces attacked 15 times attempting to advance near Novyi Mir, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Lypove, Zelenа Dolyna, Torske, and toward Shandryholove and Karpivka.

In the Siversk sector , the Russians attacked the Ukrainian defenders two times near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , 15 engagements were recorded near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Predtechyne, Novomarkove, Bondarne, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , 15 assaults occurred near Toretsk, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and toward Yablunivka and Novospaske.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 48 assaults in areas of Malynivka, Lysivka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Promin, Novopavlivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Novopidhirne, Poltavka, and Popiv Yar.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russian troops conducted 20 attacks on Ukraine's forces near Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Vesele, Myrne, Vilne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipole sector , one enemy assault was repelled near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector , one Russian attack in the direction of Shcherbaky was halted.

In the Prydniprovske sector , no combat engagements were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of offensive group formation by the enemy were spotted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in manpower from February 24, 2022, to June 19, 2025, have reached approximately 1,008,240 personnel, with 1,080 invaders eliminated over the past 24 hours alone.