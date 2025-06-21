CASIO Middle East & Africa Marks Six Decades Of Calculator Legacy

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)CASIO Computer Co., Ltd. celebrated sixty years since unveiling its first desktop calculator in 1957-a breakthrough that reshaped classrooms, laboratories, financial trading floors, offices, and retail shops worldwide. To mark this milestone, CASIO Middle East & Africa FZE (CMEA) welcomed its regional distributors and key partners to Habtoor Palace in Dubai, honoring six decades of precision, reliability, and innovation.

Since 1957, CASIO calculators have empowered generations of students, professionals, and businesses with their intuitive design, robust durability, and unwavering accuracy. Over the years, CMEA forged deep ties with distributors and end-users throughout the region-hosting hands-on demonstration sessions, delivering user training workshops, and presenting tailored case studies that showcased real-world impact across sectors from finance and engineering to education and retail.

A highlight of the celebration was CMEA's renewed commitment to product authenticity. Attendees learned about strengthened anti-counterfeit measures, including enhanced verification protocols and dedicated after-sales support, underscoring CASIO's pledge to protect users from dangerous imitations and uphold its standard of excellence.

“Reaching our 60th anniversary is a testament to the trust professionals and businesses have placed in CASIO,” said Koji SHIMADA, General Manager, Education Business Division

at CASIO Middle East & Africa.“Today, we celebrate our shared history and renew our promise: to empower every office, shop, classroom, and workstation across this region with genuine, reliable tools built to last.”

Guests participated in interactive demonstration sessions, exchanged regional success stories, and concluded the evening with a cultural reception-featuring traditional performances that celebrated the heritage and diversity of the Middle East and Africa.