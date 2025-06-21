Damage, Injuries Reported As Russians Attack Mykolaiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration on Facebook , as relayed by Ukrinform.

According to the regional administration, overnight on June 19,Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed four Russian Shahed 131/136 drones over Mykolaiv region.

On Wednesday, June 18, at 09:20, Russian invaders shelled Kutsurub community of Mykolaiv district with artillery and twice attacked with FPV drones. In the village of Dmytrivka, a 70-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized. By the morning, her condition was reported as moderate and stable. Two private houses were also damaged.

Additionally, Russians attacked the waters and coastal area of Ochakiv community four times with FPV drones. No casualties were reported, according to the regional administration.

At about 03:50 on June 19, Russian forces attacked Inhul community in Bashtanka district with Shahed 131/136 drones. An agricultural enterprise was damaged; warehouse buildings and dry grass caught fire. The fires were quickly extinguished. There were no casualties, the administration emphasized.

