Damage, Injuries Reported As Russians Attack Mykolaiv Region
According to the regional administration, overnight on June 19,Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed four Russian Shahed 131/136 drones over Mykolaiv region.
On Wednesday, June 18, at 09:20, Russian invaders shelled Kutsurub community of Mykolaiv district with artillery and twice attacked with FPV drones. In the village of Dmytrivka, a 70-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized. By the morning, her condition was reported as moderate and stable. Two private houses were also damaged.
Additionally, Russians attacked the waters and coastal area of Ochakiv community four times with FPV drones. No casualties were reported, according to the regional administration.Read also: Russians shell Kherson region throughout day, injuring eight people
At about 03:50 on June 19, Russian forces attacked Inhul community in Bashtanka district with Shahed 131/136 drones. An agricultural enterprise was damaged; warehouse buildings and dry grass caught fire. The fires were quickly extinguished. There were no casualties, the administration emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched attacks at Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, using drones and artillery overnight, injuring five people
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment