MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

As of June 19, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed the following enemy equipment: 10,951 (+4) tanks, 22,853 (+8) armored fighting vehicles, 29,328 (+63) artillery systems, 1,420 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,187 (+0) air defense systems, 416 (+0) aircraft, 337 (+0) helicopters, 41,229 (+64) operational-tactical level UAVs, 3,369 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 52,420 (+108) motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,918 (+2) special military equipment units.

Commander of Russian motorized rifle regiment eliminated in Sumy region

As reported by Ukrinform, 136 combat engagements took place on the frontline on June 19. In particular, the enemy launched 40 assaults in the Pokrovsk sector.