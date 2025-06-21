Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,080 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,080 Over Past Day


2025-06-21 06:10:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

As of June 19, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed the following enemy equipment: 10,951 (+4) tanks, 22,853 (+8) armored fighting vehicles, 29,328 (+63) artillery systems, 1,420 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,187 (+0) air defense systems, 416 (+0) aircraft, 337 (+0) helicopters, 41,229 (+64) operational-tactical level UAVs, 3,369 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 52,420 (+108) motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,918 (+2) special military equipment units.

Read also: Commander of Russian motorized rifle regiment eliminated in Sumy region

As reported by Ukrinform, 136 combat engagements took place on the frontline on June 19. In particular, the enemy launched 40 assaults in the Pokrovsk sector.

MENAFN21062025000193011044ID1109703752

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search