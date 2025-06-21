Commander Of Russian Motorized Rifle Regiment Eliminated In Sumy Region
This was reported on Telegram by the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, according to Ukrinform.
“The commander of the 30th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation has been eliminated ,” the message says.
The military also published photos of the eliminated Russian soldier.
It is noted that the operation was carried out in the Andriivka area by the assault group of the 1st Assault Battalion“Black Swan.”Read also: Russia n drone destroys veterinary hospital in Kramators
“A group from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment reached the command post of the 30th MSP battalion of the Russian army. Inside was the battalion commander, Major Andrii Yartsev. He was killed during the assault,” the 225th battalion said.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out more than 80 shellings of settlements in the Sumy region on June 17, killing two people and wounding one.
