Ukraine's Grain Exports Surpass 40M Tonnes Since Marketing Year Began
As of June 20, Ukraine exported 15.56 million tonnes of wheat, which is slightly below last year's figure of 18.12 million tonnes. Barley exports totaled 2.31 million tonnes, down from 2.46 million tonnes year-on-year. Rye exports reached 10.8 thousand tonnes, a notable increase from 1.6 thousand tonnes during the same period last year. Corn exports amounted to 21.56 million tonnes, a decrease compared to 28.41 million tonnes in the previous season.Read also: EIB to provide EUR 100M to rebuild and modernize Ukraine's water supply system
Additionally, flour exports stood at 68.7 thousand tonnes, compared to 96.7 thousand tonnes recorded in the same timeframe last year.
As previously reported, Ukrainian farmers had completed spring sowing across all regions by June 6, having planted 5.6 million hectares of spring grains and legumes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment