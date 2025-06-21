Ukraine's Grain Exports Surpass 40M Tonnes Since Marketing Year Began

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food , citing data from the State Customs Service, as reported by Ukrinform.

As of June 20, Ukraine exported 15.56 million tonnes of wheat, which is slightly below last year's figure of 18.12 million tonnes. Barley exports totaled 2.31 million tonnes, down from 2.46 million tonnes year-on-year. Rye exports reached 10.8 thousand tonnes, a notable increase from 1.6 thousand tonnes during the same period last year. Corn exports amounted to 21.56 million tonnes, a decrease compared to 28.41 million tonnes in the previous season.

Additionally, flour exports stood at 68.7 thousand tonnes, compared to 96.7 thousand tonnes recorded in the same timeframe last year.

As previously reported, Ukrainian farmers had completed spring sowing across all regions by June 6, having planted 5.6 million hectares of spring grains and legumes.