Putin: 'We Don't Have The Task Of Taking Sumy, But I Don't Rule It Out'


2025-06-21 06:10:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian dictator made this comment during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Ukrinform reports, citing Current Time .

When asked about the Russian army's incursion into the Sumy region, Putin said: "They [the Ukrainian Armed Forces] came into our Kursk region and committed crimes. We pushed them out. And now we are forced to create a security zone along the border. We don't have the task of taking Sumy, but in principle, I don't rule it out."

According to Putin, Russia is "creating a security zone" along the border with the Sumy region that is 8 to 12 kilometers deep.

He also repeated a long-standing propaganda claim, saying that "Russians and Ukrainians are one people, and in that sense, all of Ukraine is ours."

"There's an old rule: wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, that's ours," he said.

Read also: Kremlin declares 'advantage' in war, says ceasefire is unnecessary

At the same time, Putin claimed he is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation but rather the recognition of so-called "realities on the ground." This was his response to the moderator's question comparing U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to Iran's nuclear program with Russia's war in Ukraine:

"We are not seeking Ukraine's surrender. We insist on accepting the realities on the ground," he said.

