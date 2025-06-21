Putin: 'We Don't Have The Task Of Taking Sumy, But I Don't Rule It Out'
When asked about the Russian army's incursion into the Sumy region, Putin said: "They [the Ukrainian Armed Forces] came into our Kursk region and committed crimes. We pushed them out. And now we are forced to create a security zone along the border. We don't have the task of taking Sumy, but in principle, I don't rule it out."
According to Putin, Russia is "creating a security zone" along the border with the Sumy region that is 8 to 12 kilometers deep.
He also repeated a long-standing propaganda claim, saying that "Russians and Ukrainians are one people, and in that sense, all of Ukraine is ours."
"There's an old rule: wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, that's ours," he said.Read also: Kremlin declares 'advantage' in war, says ceasefire is unnecessary
At the same time, Putin claimed he is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation but rather the recognition of so-called "realities on the ground." This was his response to the moderator's question comparing U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to Iran's nuclear program with Russia's war in Ukraine:
"We are not seeking Ukraine's surrender. We insist on accepting the realities on the ground," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment