Zelensky Holds Staff Meeting: Detailed Report On Battlefield, Special Focus On Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state stated this in his nightly video address, according to Ukrinform.

"Today's Staff meeting included a very detailed report on the front. Special attention was given to the Sumy region and operations along the border. I am grateful to our units for their resilience. The Russians had various plans and intentions there - completely insane, as always. We are holding them back and eliminating these killers, defending our Sumy region," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, the Staff also thoroughly reviewed all agreements regarding arms supplies: contracts, financing, and specific commitments from partners.

"This year's volume of support is the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war. I instructed that work with our partners be further intensified to attract investment in our domestic production, in our weaponry. We are also preparing a new platform for such manufacturing initiatives," Zelensky said.

He stressed that this is a long-term, systemic effort, and expressed gratitude to every country already participating.

Zelensky added that there was also an extensive report on Ukraine's sanctions policy, focusing on areas targeting Russia's economic capabilities in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

According to him, the Ukrainian government is preparing relevant decisions for the National Security and Defense Council.

"Today, we also have a new sanctions package against individuals and legal entities assisting Russia, including in drone manufacturing. We will continue this pressure along with our partners. Our sanctions will be reinforced by partner nations, and we are working on this, including beyond European jurisdictions," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine