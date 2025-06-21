Zelensky Says Ukraine Already Preparing For Next Prisoner Exchanges
"Briefly about today: an exchange - another stage. We are preparing for the next ones. Today, our warriors have returned home to Ukraine - soldiers from various branches of the Defense Forces. Many of them had been in captivity for over two years. The exchange process must continue," he said.Read also: Zelensky holds Staff meeting: Detailed report on battlefield, special focus on Sumy region
On June 20, Zelensky announced another stage of the prisoner exchange with Russia.
