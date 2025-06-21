Zelensky Says Ukraine Already Preparing For Next Prisoner Exchanges

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his nightly video address , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Briefly about today: an exchange - another stage. We are preparing for the next ones. Today, our warriors have returned home to Ukraine - soldiers from various branches of the Defense Forces. Many of them had been in captivity for over two years. The exchange process must continue," he said.

On June 20, Zelensky announced another stage of the prisoner exchange with Russia.