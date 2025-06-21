Ukrainian Military Approves Svitlovod FPV Aerial System For Service

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the ministry said this in a statement , citing the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment.

The Svitlovod system features drones built on durable frames, equipped with high-performance motors and lightweight, high-capacity batteries.

"These 'birds' are operated via a fiber-optic control channel and are capable of delivering combat payloads over distances of several dozen kilometers. The drones are equipped with automatic target detection and recognition systems," the ministry said.

Depending on the configuration, the drones can be fitted with either daytime or nighttime cameras.

The Svitlovod system can be deployed into a combat position within minutes.

Government approves just transition program for coal regions - Shmyhal

According to the ministry, since the beginning of this year, over 60 models of unmanned aerial systems using fiber-optic control channels have been approved for military use.

The Ukrainian-made unmanned aerial system Volyniaka was also recently approved for use in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Photo courtesy of the manufacturer