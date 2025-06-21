Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyslytsia: Lasting Ceasefire Unlikely Without Zelensky-Putin Meeting

2025-06-21 06:10:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia in an interview with Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

He is convinced that, with the exception of the exchange of prisoners of war, the Istanbul format cannot bring about radical changes in the current situation.

“Given the dictatorial nature of the regime in Russia , only one person has authorized himself to make decisions that can end the war or establish a lasting ceasefire,” the diplomat said.

Kyslytsia added that this is why, during two meetings in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation insisted on the need to prepare a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

He explained that the Russians have a completely different logic: first, the Ukrainians must fulfill their demands, and only then will the leaders meet. The Ukrainian delegation argued that a ceasefire would create an atmosphere conducive to a productive meeting between the two leaders.

"In Russia, despite the fact that there are various conflicts between different 'towers', it is nevertheless a deeply dictatorial regime where only one person can make significant decisions. Therefore, without the two leaders – the president and the Kremlin leader – sitting down together or sitting down with President Trump, it is unlikely that any groundbreaking decisions can be reached," the first deputy foreign minister said.

Read also: Ukraine awaits Russia's response to children's list handed over in Istanbul – Zelensky's Office advisor

As reported by Ukrinform, the second round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on June 2. The first meeting took place on May 16. At that time, in particular, an agreement was reached on the exchange of prisoners in the format of“1000 for 1000.”

