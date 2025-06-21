Russia Mulling Shutdown Of Several Steelmaking Enterprises

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

"In Russia, there is talk about the possibility of stopping the operations at a number of metallurgical enterprises. Such outlooks emerge against the background of a significant reduction in metallurgical output due to extremely low domestic demand, loss of multiple foreign markets, as well as due to sanctions and unfavorable conditions in the remaining markets," the report says.

Russia illegally transshipping oil off Greece, Cyprus coasts - Ukraine

According to statistics, steelmaking output has been on decline since last year, which threatens production halts, closures of enterprises, and mass layoffs. The situation is being worsened by crises in other branches of Russian industry, primarily in construction, which has an extremely negative impact on domestic demand.

The Central Bank noted that the harmful effects of the war against Ukraine and sanctions keep mounting in Russia, becoming more and more obvious for ordinary Russians, despite propaganda efforts to create an optimistic picture on television.

Sybiha calls on governments to strengthen Russia

As Ukrinform reported earlier, among the Russian companies on Ukraine imposed the latest round of sanctions are energy and metallurgical enterprises that contribute to the Russian defense program.

Illustrative photo