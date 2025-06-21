Russia Mulling Shutdown Of Several Steelmaking Enterprises
"In Russia, there is talk about the possibility of stopping the operations at a number of metallurgical enterprises. Such outlooks emerge against the background of a significant reduction in metallurgical output due to extremely low domestic demand, loss of multiple foreign markets, as well as due to sanctions and unfavorable conditions in the remaining markets," the report says.
Read also: Russia illegally transshipping oil off Greece, Cyprus coasts - Ukraine intelligence
According to statistics, steelmaking output has been on decline since last year, which threatens production halts, closures of enterprises, and mass layoffs. The situation is being worsened by crises in other branches of Russian industry, primarily in construction, which has an extremely negative impact on domestic demand.
The Central Bank noted that the harmful effects of the war against Ukraine and sanctions keep mounting in Russia, becoming more and more obvious for ordinary Russians, despite propaganda efforts to create an optimistic picture on television.Read also: Sybiha calls on governments to strengthen Russia sanctions
As Ukrinform reported earlier, among the Russian companies on Ukraine imposed the latest round of sanctions are energy and metallurgical enterprises that contribute to the Russian defense program.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment