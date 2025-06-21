Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Mulling Shutdown Of Several Steelmaking Enterprises

Russia Mulling Shutdown Of Several Steelmaking Enterprises


2025-06-21 06:09:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

"In Russia, there is talk about the possibility of stopping the operations at a number of metallurgical enterprises. Such outlooks emerge against the background of a significant reduction in metallurgical output due to extremely low domestic demand, loss of multiple foreign markets, as well as due to sanctions and unfavorable conditions in the remaining markets," the report says.



 Read also: Russia illegally transshipping oil off Greece, Cyprus coasts - Ukraine intelligence

According to statistics, steelmaking output has been on decline since last year, which threatens production halts, closures of enterprises, and mass layoffs. The situation is being worsened by crises in other branches of Russian industry, primarily in construction, which has an extremely negative impact on domestic demand.

The Central Bank noted that the harmful effects of the war against Ukraine and sanctions keep mounting in Russia, becoming more and more obvious for ordinary Russians, despite propaganda efforts to create an optimistic picture on television.

Read also: Sybiha calls on governments to strengthen Russia sanctions

As Ukrinform reported earlier, among the Russian companies on Ukraine imposed the latest round of sanctions are energy and metallurgical enterprises that contribute to the Russian defense program.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN21062025000193011044ID1109703736

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search