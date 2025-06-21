Russia's Assault Teams Become Less Active In Sumy Region Border Guards
"The length of the border with Russia within Sumy region is about 550 km. And only in a small section does the enemy pursue attempts to penetrate the border using small assault groups. No armored vehicles are being employed now to this end. Infantry groups are now trying to use either ATVs or motorcycles. But, actually, if we talk about the defense zones where the State Border Guard Service units are deployed, over the past few days, the activity of these infantry groups and attempts to penetrate our territory has somewhat decreased," Demchenko said.Read also: Fire extinguished at site of Russian drone strike in Sumy
According to the official, the enemy suffers dozens of servicemen killed or wounded in this area every day.
"Having suffered such heavy losses, of course, the enemy may now be regrouping its units there, or may reduce the intensity of their efforts due to the insufficient amount of 'cannon fodder' they can throw into the grinder," the spokesman said.
In addition, more and more ATVs and motorcycles are being destroyed by Ukraine's Defense Forces – by both artillery and drones.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the past day, Russian troops launched 75 strikes on 25 settlements in 11 territorial communities across Sumy region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment