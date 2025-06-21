Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's Assault Teams Become Less Active In Sumy Region Border Guards


2025-06-21 06:09:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated on national television by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, Ukrinform reports.

"The length of the border with Russia within Sumy region is about 550 km. And only in a small section does the enemy pursue attempts to penetrate the border using small assault groups. No armored vehicles are being employed now to this end. Infantry groups are now trying to use either ATVs or motorcycles. But, actually, if we talk about the defense zones where the State Border Guard Service units are deployed, over the past few days, the activity of these infantry groups and attempts to penetrate our territory has somewhat decreased," Demchenko said.

According to the official, the enemy suffers dozens of servicemen killed or wounded in this area every day.

"Having suffered such heavy losses, of course, the enemy may now be regrouping its units there, or may reduce the intensity of their efforts due to the insufficient amount of 'cannon fodder' they can throw into the grinder," the spokesman said.

In addition, more and more ATVs and motorcycles are being destroyed by Ukraine's Defense Forces – by both artillery and drones.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the past day, Russian troops launched 75 strikes on 25 settlements in 11 territorial communities across Sumy region.

MENAFN21062025000193011044ID1109703735

